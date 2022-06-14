Ukraine isn't going to fire at territories of Russian Federation, we aren't terrorists, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine was not going to fire on Russian territory if long-range missiles were provided.

He stated this during a conversation with Danish media, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked Zelensky whether Ukraine would start shelling Russian territory if the West agreed.

"No. We are not interested in shelling civilians. We are not terrorists to shell civilian neighborhoods. We are normal, healthy people. We need these weapons to liberate our state, "the head of state stressed.

"Imagine that in many places the distance to the groups of the Russian Federation is more than 100 km. Somewhere there are 100, 140 km and more. We have a great power. ... We need appropriate weapons. We can't just give away human resources, because for me it's not a resource, but living people. That's why I really want them to fight, but to return home, and we can't just throw people away. We need the right weapons to reduce this distance. ... We work on our land. In our occupied territory. Not in Russia, "the president explained.

