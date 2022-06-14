European Commission will recommend giving Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership, - Politico

The European Commission will recommend granting Ukraine official status as an EU candidate country.

This was stated by several officials familiar with the discussions, Censor.NET reports with reference to Politico.

They said they were well aware of the sacrifices Ukrainians had made in joining the EU and were well aware of the need to send a strong signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had lost all chances to return Ukraine to its intended sphere of influence.

"The European Commission does not forget that Ukraine is the only country in Europe where people died, where people were shot because they were on the streets with EU flags. Now we can't tell them, "I'm sorry, guys, you waved the wrong flags," said a senior official.

Recognition of Ukraine as a candidate country ultimately requires the unanimous approval of the 27 heads of state and government in the EU Council, who may consider the issue at a meeting in Brussels next week. However, at least three countries still oppose granting Ukraine candidate status.

However, officials say the European Commission broadly supports Moldova, which now has a strong pro-European government, but is less confident in Georgia, which has suffered from widespread political unrest and a marked democratic setback in recent years.

