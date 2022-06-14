ENG
In Eastern direction during June 14, 73 occupants, 2 tanks, 6 units of armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems were destroyed - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational and tactical group "East"

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Command.

The report states; "Today, June 14, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Enemy losses are as follows: personnel - 73; tanks - 2; IFVs - 3; APCs - 3; artillery systems - 5; mortars - 1; ATTs - 5.

