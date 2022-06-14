Ukraine received from West only 10% of weapons it asked for - Ministry of Defense

Now Ukraine has received only 10% of the weapons it asked for from the West, and the AFU spends 10 times less artillery shells per day on the battlefield than the Russian army.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Russia's weaponry and military capabilities are vastly outnumbered. No matter how much effort Ukraine has made to date, no matter how professional our army is, without help from Western partners we cannot win this war... Of what Ukraine claimed we needed, we have about 10 percent today," Maliar said.

According to her, on the battlefield Ukrainian servicemen spend about 5,000-6,000 artillery shells a day, while the Russian Federation uses ten times more.

She also reported that the Russian Federation is trying in every way to block arms supplies to Ukraine, disrupting such agreements or preventing the transit of weapons through other countries by using its networks of agents.