Due to soldiers deficit, Russian authorities are talking about announcing mobilization. Putin opposes it - Bloomberg

Russia is actively restoring the combat effectiveness of military formations which have been withdrawn for reforming. Due to heavy losses and a shortage of personnel in the army, the regions want to announce a general mobilization.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Bloomberg.

According to senior European officials familiar with the situation, Russia is amassing manpower as well as serviceable equipment from all military districts, having used up most of its military capability in the first 100 days of the invasion of Ukraine.

It has been suggested that it may take several months for Russia to regroup its forces in a major way in the near future. The Kremlin should also be forced to declare a mass mobilization to address the shortage of rank-and-file personnel. But Russian sources note that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still against such a step, as starting the mobilization would mean publicly acknowledging the war.

Watch more: Russia has come up with new scheme to supply cannon fodder to forefront - hiring men for "humanitarian" work - SSU. VIDEO

