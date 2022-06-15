ENG
Pentagon does not believe that Putin will achieve his goals in Ukraine

The resistance of the Ukrainian military will not allow Vladimir Putin to achieve certain goals in the war against Ukraine.

This opinion was expressed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole, reports Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"I still think Putin has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country. That said, I do not think he can achieve those objectives", - said the deputy head of the Pentagon.

According to him, Russian forces can achieve tactical success in some places. However, Cole stated, Ukrainians are holding on. "I do not think that the Russians are able to achieve their grand goals," said the US Deputy Secretary of Defense.

