As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 313 children died and more than 579 were injured. It became known about 25 deaths in Donetsk region, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 15, 2022, more than 892 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 313 children died and more than 579 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 291, Kharkiv region - 169, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 54, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 30, Sumy region - 17.

"On June 14, a baby was injured by enemy missiles in Zolochiv, Lviv region," juvenile prosecutors said.

It is also reported that on June 13, as a result of the occupiers' shelling from the "Hail" multiple rocket launcher system in the village of Pyatnytske and the village Malynivka, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, injured three children aged 3 months, 11 and 17 years.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that 25 more children aged 4 to 17 died in the Donetsk region as a result of shelling and bombing of the region from March to May. At the same time 21 of them are in Mariupol.

"In particular, during the shelling of Mariupol, the whole family of the head of one of the departments of the city council with two girls aged 13 and 15 died from a direct hit by an enemy shell. In May, the occupiers fired on the territory of Lyman, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, killing 4 girls, "the statement said.

In addition, as a result of shelling by the Russian military in Mariupol, 48 children aged 4 months to 17 years were injured.

Due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, the 1985 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.