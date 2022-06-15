Ukrainian Su-25s and Su-24s made several airstrikes on enemy positions. Company-tactical group, equipment and manpower were destroyed - Air Force

Over the past 24 hours, on June 14, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy four cruise missiles launched by the occupiers from Ukraine from the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In addition, anti-aircraft gunners reportedly struck two unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers.

"Fighters continue to patrol the airspace, make flights to intercept air targets, cover the strike groups of assault and bomber aircraft of the Air Force," the statement said.

On June 14, Ukrainian Su-25s and Su-24ms made several air strikes on enemy positions. The enemy's company-tactical group, equipment and manpower of the occupiers were destroyed.

