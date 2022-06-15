In Kharkiv direction, fighting is for village of Rubizhne and in area of ​​Izyum - Synehubiv

Last night's shelling of Kharkiv was not recorded, at the same time, the Russian occupiers continued to shell the settlements of Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that a forest fire broke out in Kharkiv district due to the shelling.

In the villages of Chuhuiv district, houses and outbuildings and garages were damaged.

"In the Bohodukhiv district, the occupiers fired on the Zolochiv community at night. The administrative building of one of the enterprises was damaged, there was a fire. In the Izium district, the enterprise was also damaged due to the shelling, there was a fire," the statement said.

In total, 7 civilians were injured in the region per day: Chuhuiv district - 4 people, Izyum district - 1 person, Kharkiv district - 2 people.

"Active fighting continues on the line of contact. In the Kharkiv direction, fighting is going on for the village of Rubizhne (a village in the Kharkiv region. - Ed.). Active fighting continues in the Izyum area. Our defenders repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses," - Synehubiv sums up.

Read more: In Izyum area enemy tries to establish control over Bogorodichne and prepares attack on Slavyansk, - Synehubiv