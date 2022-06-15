Russian occupiers continue to fire at Mykolaiv area, for last days 19 people were wounded

The Russian occupiers fired again at the Mykolaiv area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report from the regional military administration for a day on Facebook.

"Bashtanskyi district: in the afternoon of June 14, the Shirokiv community was shelled. According to preliminary information, there are no victims, residential buildings were damaged. The shelling was mostly outside the settlements. The shelling continues in the Bereznehuvatskaya community. Dwelling houses are damaged.

Mykolaiv district: yesterday, June 14, in the morning as a result of shelling of the village of Lymany of the Galitsyn community there was no light, water, communication. There are no victims. After enemy shelling, on June 14, at 08:00, a fire of coniferous litter broke out in Halytsyn Forestry. At night and in the morning, on June 15, there were shellings in the village. Kotlyareve Shevchenkivska community. As a result of the morning shelling, the outbuilding and the garage were set on fire. Also, on June 14, under fire the village of Shevchenkove of the Shevchenkivska community and the village of Lupareve of the Galician community. The information is being clarified.

Voznesensky district: on the night of June 15, three missile strikes were fired at the Prybuzhaniv community. According to preliminary information, the air defense worked. Previously, as a result of the shelling of the victim and the destruction of objects are absent.

In Pervomaiskyi district, the day and night were relatively calm," the RMA report reads.

Thus the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported to Telegram that "for last days in the Mykolaiv area 19 people were wounded". According to her, there are no children among the victims. All victims were taken to medical facilities and receive the necessary assistance.

"In general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals there are 280 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers to the Mykolaiv area. 68 more victims received the help out-patient", - Zamazeyeva reported.

