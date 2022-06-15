More than 17.5 thousand war crimes of Russian Federation in Ukraine are registered, - Office of Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, law enforcement officers have registered more than 17.5 thousand crimes of aggression and war crimes.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 17,511 crimes of aggression and war crimes were registered, including 16,862 for violating the laws and customs of war, 73 for planning, preparing or waging and waging an aggressive war, 18 for propaganda of war, and 558 others.

In addition, Ukrainian law enforcement officers registered 8,477 crimes against national security, including 5,841 for encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability, 1,112 for treason, 1,140 for collaboration, 46 for aiding the aggressor state, 62 for sabotage, and 276 others.

