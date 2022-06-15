Occupiers fired on market area in Chornobayivka, there are dead and wounded, - media

At about 7 a.m. on June 15, the Russian military fired on the market area in Chornobayivka.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by local residents. According to them, there are dead and wounded.

"There are always people there at this time. Such surprises come to us from the Russians. Two people were killed and wounded," said a local woman.

Information on the dead and wounded is currently being clarified.

The general director of the regional hospital Viktor Korolenko said that he knew nothing about it.

At the same time, Serhiy Khlan, an adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, confirmed the information about the explosion in Chornobayivka.

"The explosion was accurate, but we do not know all the details yet," he said.

