There is connection with Severodonetsk, although logistics have become more complicated, - said Mayor Stryuk

The explosion of bridges in Severodonetsk has complicated the situation, but there are ways to escape, although quite dangerous.

The mayor Alexander Stryuk reported about it on air of a telemarathon, informs the Censor.NET

(occupants. - ed.) to storm the city from several directions. Given that the bridges have been blown up, the enemy believes that is thus psychologically pressuring our soldiers. It is clear that it is quite difficult, as logistics are complicated, but there are ways to connect with the city. That's why we continue to defend the city and keep the line of defense," he explained.

According to the mayor, the explosion of bridges by the occupiers has complicated the situation, but "escape routes are quite dangerous - but there are, so it is impossible to say that the city is completely cut off."

Stryuk also added that everything possible is being done to establish logistics and find more or less stable solutions.

"We control the industrial zone, the perimeter that connects with Lysychansk. Fighting continues outside the city center, attempts are being made to push the enemy away to the city center. This is a permanent situation with partial success, somewhere with tactical waste," he added.

See more: Fighting continues in Severodonetsk, Toshkivka and Vrubivka area. Troops of Russian Federation made unsuccessful offensive near Mykolaivka and Zolote-3, - Haidai. PHOTO