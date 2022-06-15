ENG
NATO will announce allocation of new military assistance to Ukraine in evening , including heavy weapons and long-range artillery, - Stoltenberg

In the evening, NATO defense ministers will announce new military assistance to Kyiv, including heavy weapons and long-range artillery.

This was stated by Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, NATO is preparing a plan to transfer the Ukrainian army from post-Soviet weapons to Alliance weapons.

