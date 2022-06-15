United States will hand over to Ukraine reconnaissance for strikes by multiple launch rocket systems

The United States intends to provide intelligence to Ukraine to strike through multiple launch rocket systems.

This was stated by the US Department of Defense, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Radio Svoboda".

According to the Pentagon, the Ukrainian military is currently completing training in the HIMARS and MLRS systems.

The United States has acknowledged that Moscow has more artillery than Kyiv. Washington has reiterated that it plans to provide the Ukrainian army with everything it needs to defeat targets in Ukraine.

Theoretically, HIMARS and MLRS can achieve goals located in Russia. At the same time, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi told Danish journalists that the Ukrainian army will not fire on civilian targets in the neighboring country.

The United States has stated that the range of HIMARS supplied to Kyiv will not exceed 80 kilometers.