ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
3906 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Aid to Ukraine War
8 293 25
war (20236) NATO (1255) aid (1482) arms (725) Stoltenberg (390)

At summit in Madrid, NATO allies will agree on comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine for transition of Armed Forces to Alliance armament, - Stoltenberg

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

столтенберг

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the Allies will approve a large package of assistance to Ukraine at the summit in Madrid on June 28-20.

He said this at a press conference in Brussels on the eve of the meeting of defense ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I expect that at the summit NATO allies will agree on a comprehensive package of assistance for Ukraine. Helping Ukraine in the long run to move from Soviet-era technology to modern NATO technology and improve interoperability with NATO," he said.

Stoltenberg clarified that this comprehensive aid package is aimed at "the transition of all equipment from Soviet-era style to modern equipment in accordance with NATO standards."

"This transition requires a kind of transfer of knowledge, expertise, which will then allow us to take this very serious step for the armed forces - to move from old systems to modern ones. It is also largely about interoperability with NATO standards, interoperability with NATO allies, "he added.

Read more: NATO will announce allocation of new military assistance to Ukraine in evening , including heavy weapons and long-range artillery, - Stoltenberg

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 