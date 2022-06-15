ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8687 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 877 38
war (20262) grain (360) Russia (9721) Turkey (428)

Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will appoint representatives to work on export of grain from Ukrainian ports, - media

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зерно,экспорт

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have formed an emergency communication channel through the Russian Defense Ministry to export grain from Ukrainian ports.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media with reference to TRT.

"Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara will appoint representatives in the rank of generals for the operation of the emergency channel for the export of grain from the ports of Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: If Ukraine does not stop Russian Federation, it will come to Poland, - Reznikov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 