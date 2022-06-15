Freedom - in genes: Linkevičius reminded Russians of their place on medieval map. MAP

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius reminded modern Russian "emperors" of the place of Muscovy on the map during the time of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.

He published the corresponding map on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Discussing "imperial ambitions", let's look at the Grand Duchy of Lithuania (13th-15th centuries). Not because of the "restoration of the empire", but to spread the spirit of freedom. Something had to be preserved in the genes," wrote Linkevičius.

It will be recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently compared himself to Peter I and said that he also had a historic mission - to return the territory and strengthen the empire.

See more: Zelenskyi honors World War II victims. PHOTO