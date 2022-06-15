Putin and Xi Jinping discussed Ukraine: China's leader does not consider Russia as aggressor

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has refused to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine or declare them an invasion. He calls for "solving the problem through negotiations".

The telephone conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping lasted an hour, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Chinese president refused to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine or to recognize them as an invasion and "called for a solution to the problem through negotiations."

Xi Jinping also told the Russian president that all parties should work to resolve the situation in Ukraine "responsibly" and said that China was ready to help solve the problem.

China says it did not help Russia with weapons in war against Ukraine, and relations with Russia are a "partnership" rather than an "alliance."

"Each of the stakeholders must take a responsible position, helping to properly resolve the crisis in Ukraine. China is ready to continue its constructive role," said the Chinese leader.