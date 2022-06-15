Best way to reduce food crisis is to force Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

The main source of the food crisis and global rising food prices is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, so the best way to solve the problem will be found if Russia stops the war against Ukraine and unblocks maritime transport routes.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Brussels before a meeting of Allied defense ministers, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The issue of grain exports from Ukraine is very critical. We have seen a surge in food prices, and this is just evidence of the global consequences of the war. This is not due to sanctions from NATO or the West against Russia, it is a direct consequence of Russia's war against Ukraine. We now see that Russia is trying to spread the narrative that the rise in grain prices is due to our sanctions. This is incorrect. This is caused by the war, and the best way to reduce the crisis and export grain from Ukraine is for Russia to stop the armed aggression against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that as the war continues, NATO allies, including the European Union, are trying to help Ukraine in other ways by land, but this allows for much less grain transportation.

