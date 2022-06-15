Fighting in Severodonetsk proceeds, storm by occupiers of Toshkivka is repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 15.06.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"112 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continue.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the engineering equipment of the area in the border areas of the Pinsk district of the Brest region continues. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the northern direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of our troops in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In order to clarify the position of our units and correct the fire, he conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs. The enemy used electronic warfare systems to disrupt the Defense Forces' command and control system.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy and deeds are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, preventing the entry of our troops to the State Border of Ukraine north of Kharkiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk. The enemy unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the direction of Dovhenke - Krasnopillia. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of ​​the settlement of Dolyna. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction, firing at our units with artillery.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire on the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Enemy units are storming in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. In Toshkivka, our defenders successfully repulsed another enemy assault.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our troops with artillery and jet artillery. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy during his offensive in the directions of Vasylivka - Yakovlivka and Vasylivka - Berestove. The occupiers withdrew.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas. In order to restrain the actions and prevent the transfer of units of our troops to other directions, the enemy fired mortars, artillery and jet artillery.

The enemy continues to hold defensive positions in the South Bug and Tavriia directions. It is trying to improve the engineering equipment of the positions in the areas of Bezvodne and Ishchenko settlements. In order to counter the technical means of reconnaissance of the Defense Forces, the Russian occupiers deployed a complex of electronic warfare in the area of ​​Melitopol.

According to the available information, changes in the combat and numerical composition of the enemy operating on the territory of Ukraine have been revealed. Thus, the grouping of the occupying forces was increased by one battalion tactical group from the 138th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Western Military District.

In addition, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the group with a battalion tactical group from the operational reserve, which was redeployed to Pervomaisk from the Kupyansk district. After the restoration of combat readiness, separate units of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District were introduced in the districts of Komyshuvakha and Popasna.

The leadership of the Russian law enforcement agencies continues to take measures to attract additional human resources to the war against Ukraine by increasing payments and introducing short-term contracts, with the possibility of their extension.

The enemy continues to use enterprises in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region to restore and repair damaged weapons and military equipment.

According to available information, in the city of Belgorod and the region there is an additional involvement of medical workers from other regions of the Russian Federation to work with wounded servicemen. All this indicates the significant losses of the Russian occupiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.