New package of weapons from United States for Ukraine will amount to $ 1 billion, - Reuters

The White House on Wednesday will announce new military aid to Ukraine worth about $ 1 billion, which will include anti-ship missile systems, artillery missiles and howitzer shells.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters learned about this from its sources.

The aid package can be divided into two categories: the transfer of surplus funds from US stockpiles and other weapons funded by the Ukraine Security Initiative, a separate program approved by Congress.

The United States plans to transfer more missiles for volley fire systems (MLRS), which were sent to Ukraine, as well as artillery shells for M777 howitzers and spare parts.

The United States is also expected to hand over ground-based Harpoon anti-ship missile systems, Bloomberg reported, as well as protected radios and night-vision equipment.

