Biden announces $1 billion in security and $225 million in additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine

On June 15, U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional aid for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by White House.

Biden stated, "I spoke with President Zelensky this morning to discuss Russia's brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand with Ukraine as it defends its democracy and supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity. in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression.

I informed President Zelensky that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $1 billion in security, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems that Ukrainians need to support defense operations in Donbas. We also discussed Secretary Austin's efforts today in Brussels to coordinate additional international support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We also remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people whose lives have been torn apart by this war. Today I am also announcing an additional $225 million in humanitarian aid to help people in Ukraine, including by providing safe drinking water, essential medical supplies and medical care, food, shelter and cash for families to purchase basic necessities .

The courage, resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world. And the United States, along with our allies and partners, will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom.

