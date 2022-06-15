Slovakia will transfer helicopters to Ukraine, while Canada, Poland and the Netherlands will transfer artillery

Slovakia decided to transfer combat helicopters to Ukraine, and Canada, Poland and the Netherlands decided to transfer new artillery units.

As reports Censor.NЕТ citing "European Truth," this was announced by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, after a meeting in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels.

"I would like to thank Slovakia, which has announced significant donations of Mi-series helicopters and much-needed rocket ammunition," he said.

"We also discussed important new artillery donations from many countries, including Canada, Poland and the Netherlands. These are key investments and long-range firing capabilities for Ukraine, and they will be critical to Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's offensive in the Donbass," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief confirmed that Germany had decided to transfer three multiple launch rocket systems with guided ammunition to Ukraine.

