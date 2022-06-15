ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10763 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
21 292 75
Canada (278) Netherlands (255) Poland (797) Slovakia (118) artillery (207) Lloyd Austin (149) helicopter_ (245)

Slovakia will transfer helicopters to Ukraine, while Canada, Poland and the Netherlands will transfer artillery

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

остін,ллойд

Slovakia decided to transfer combat helicopters to Ukraine, and Canada, Poland and the Netherlands decided to transfer new artillery units.

As reports Censor.NЕТ citing "European Truth," this was announced by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, after a meeting in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels.

"I would like to thank Slovakia, which has announced significant donations of Mi-series helicopters and much-needed rocket ammunition," he said.

"We also discussed important new artillery donations from many countries, including Canada, Poland and the Netherlands. These are key investments and long-range firing capabilities for Ukraine, and they will be critical to Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia's offensive in the Donbass," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief confirmed that Germany had decided to transfer three multiple launch rocket systems with guided ammunition to Ukraine.

Read more: Germany will provide Ukraine with 3 MARS MLRSs

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 