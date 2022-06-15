ENG
U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin announced what weapons are included in US new aid package

The new U.S. military aid package includes: additional artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine citing a statement by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

According to him, Ukraine will receive:

  • 18 units of 155-mm howitzers;
  • 36,000 155-mm shells;
  • 18 tactical vehicles to transport howitzers;
  • additional shells for HIMARS;
  • 4 equipment repair vehicles;
  • 2 coast guard systems with Harpoon missiles;
  • thousands of secure radios;
  • thousands of optical devices, including night vision.

In addition, as reported, Germany promised to provide Ukraine with three Mars MLRS, Slovakia with Mi-17 helicopters, and Canada, Poland and the Netherlands with artillery.

Recall that US President Joe Biden called Zelensky by phone and announced a $1 billion aid package.

Read more: United States is preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine with Harpoon missiles, - Bloomberg

