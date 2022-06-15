Russians are advancing very slowly in Donbass, it's almost like World War I, - Milley

The head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, does not believe it is inevitable that Russia will gain a foothold in Donbass.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

Milley stated that fighting now continues in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, including around Severodonetsk. "So far this city is three-quarters captured by the Russians, but the Ukrainians are fighting street by street, house by house, and it is not a done deal. There are no inevitable situations in war, but there are many twists and turns. I would not say that it is inevitable," the General explained his opinion.

At the same time, Milley acknowledged that the quantitative advantage in terms of artillery and manpower is on the side of the Russians.

"But the Russians also have many problems - they have problems in command and control, logistics, moral problems, leadership problems, and many others. The Ukrainians are fighting heroically. In the Donbass, the Russians are advancing very slowly, with a very hard protracted war, it's almost like World War I. And the Russians are taking significant casualties," the chairman of the U.S. Army Joint Chief of Staff described the situation.

