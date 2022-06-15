On June 15, 34 occupiers, 3 artillery systems, 3 units of armored vehicles were destroyed in Eastern direction - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Command.

The report notes: "Today, June 15, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 34; BMP - 1; APC - 1; MTLB - 1; LNG - 1; artillery systems - 3; ATT - 2; ammunition depot - 2."

