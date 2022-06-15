ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12185 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 424 2
arms (726) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2128)

On June 15, 34 occupiers, 3 artillery systems, 3 units of armored vehicles were destroyed in Eastern direction - OTG "East"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Command.

The report notes: "Today, June 15, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 34; BMP - 1; APC - 1; MTLB - 1; LNG - 1; artillery systems - 3; ATT - 2; ammunition depot - 2."

Read more: In Eastern direction during June 14, 73 occupants, 2 tanks, 6 units of armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems were destroyed - OTG "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 