G7 and NATO summits will demonstrate Western unity in long-term support of Ukraine - Johnson

G7 and NATO summits will demonstrate Western unity in support of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The G7 and NATO summits later this month will allow us to demonstrate the unity of the West and its determination to support Ukraine in the long term," Johnson tweeted.

He noted that in a phone conversation Wednesday night with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he confirmed Britain's full support for Ukraine's Victory.

