Enemy doesn't stop attempts to establish full control over Severodonetsk, fights proceed, - General Staff

Russian invaders do not stop trying to capture Severodonetsk.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 am on June 16 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and thirteenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, as part of the combat readiness check, one of the mechanized brigades of the Republic of Belarus has worked out the deployment of mobilization resources reception points with the practical reception of conscripts.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to hold units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate the presence and restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

The enemy fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of Leonivka and Bachivsk in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, respectively.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy regrouped troops in order to increase offensive capabilities.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to restrain our units and prevent the transition to the offensive, the enemy carried out intense artillery fire, including from multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Bazaliyivka, Uda and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, the aggressor is conducting assault operations, searching for weaknesses in the defensive positions of our troops. They fired artillery of various calibers at civilian infrastructure near Pryshib, Dolyna, Karnaukhivka and Vernopil.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is fighting along the line of contact. The main efforts are focused on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not take active action, firing at our units with artillery in the area of ​​Pyskunivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Russian occupiers continue to fire on the units of our troops from all available firepower in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk.

The enemy does not stop trying to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk. Leads the assault, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is storming to improve the tactical situation. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Soledar, Berestove and Vovchoyarivka.

In the Lyman, Avdiiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire in order to restrain the actions of units of our troops in the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mykilske, Antonivka, Huliaipole, Novopil and Orikhiv.

On the Yegorivka-Shevchenko route, our soldiers discovered and destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and preventing the advance of our troops. Inflicts fire damage on units of the Defense Forces. Continues to improve the engineering equipment of positions in the areas of settlements Bezvodne and Ishchenko.

In the Black Sea and Azov Maritime Operational Zones, the enemy's main focus is on blocking civilian shipping. In the Black Sea, the enemy keeps ready to use three high-precision weapons.