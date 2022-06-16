Enemy fired missiles at Sumy region. It is known about 4 dead and 6 wounded - Zhyvytskyi

At night on the territory of the Sadovsky community of the Sumy area the enemy struck a missile air strike.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He said four people were killed and at least six were injured.

No damage has been reported so far.

"This is the explosion that was heard in half of the Sumy district and in the regional center itself," Zhyvytskyi added.

It is also reported that at about 5 am in the Krasnopil community, the Russians launched one missile strike.

"Then they opened fire from their territory, beat with mortars. Only 26 parishes. As a result of the shelling, a farm building and a Daewoo Sens car caught fire," the head of the region added.

Read more: Russian helicopters fired missiles at Glukhiv in Sumy region. 1 person dead, 6 wounded - Zhyvytsky

Information on casualties and additional infrastructure damage is also being clarified.