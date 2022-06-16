ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11230 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
8 139 45
war (20280) France (379) Macron (196)

Macron in Kyiv: We carry message of support and unity of European Union

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

макрон

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to deliver a message of support for Ukraine and unity with the EU.

He stated this, addressing French journalists after arriving at the station in Kiev, Censor.NET reports with reference to Rai News.

"This is an important moment," Zelensky will receive "a message of European unity and support addressed to all Ukrainians," the French leader was quoted as saying.

Read more: Macron: Zelenskyi will have to negotiate with Putin

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 