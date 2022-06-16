Macron in Kyiv: We carry message of support and unity of European Union

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to deliver a message of support for Ukraine and unity with the EU.

He stated this, addressing French journalists after arriving at the station in Kiev, Censor.NET reports with reference to Rai News.

"This is an important moment," Zelensky will receive "a message of European unity and support addressed to all Ukrainians," the French leader was quoted as saying.

