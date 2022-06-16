There are no plans to exchange and pardon three foreign soldiers of AFU, who were "sentenced" to death in "DNR", - terrorist leader Pushylin

The leader of the DNR terrorists, Denis Pushilin, said that Sean Pinner, Aiden Aslin and Moroccan citizen Saadun Brahim, who were sentenced to death, had no plans to exchange or pardon.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

Asked whether the DNR would pardon the British, he said: "I see no reason for that."

Commenting on their possible exchange, Pushylin said: "This issue is not even discussed."

At the same time, according to RIA Novosti, the leader of the terrorists said that the decision to shoot could be made no earlier than a month.

