Troops of Russian Federation carried out air strike on Lysychansk, hit building where there were people. There are victims, - Haidai

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Lysychansk.

The head of the Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"They hit one of the buildings where people were hiding. At least three people were killed and seven were injured. We are dismantling the debris," the statement said.

