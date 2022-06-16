ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5098 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
3 893 3
Russian Army (6191) war (20280) Lysychansk (89) Luhansk region (1199) shoot out (8727) Haidai_ (328)

Troops of Russian Federation carried out air strike on Lysychansk, hit building where there were people. There are victims, - Haidai

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

лисичанськ

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Lysychansk.

The head of the Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs. 

"They hit one of the buildings where people were hiding. At least three people were killed and seven were injured. We are dismantling the debris," the statement said.

Read more: M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already on battlefield in Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Anushauskas

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 