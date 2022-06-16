In Munich, unknown person attacked Ukrainian when he found out his nationality

In Munich, in the English Garden, an unknown person attacked and injured a citizen of Ukraine after learning his nationality.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Truth with reference to Bild.

Another man approached the 54-year-old man in the park on Saturday and asked about his nationality, police said on Thursday.

When the Ukrainian responded, an unknown assailant hit him in the face, and when he fell to the ground, he kicked him in the head.

According to the investigation, the 54-year-old man fainted for a short time as a result of the violence.

Read more: Ambassador Melnyk on expectations from Scholz's visit to Ukraine: "Green light" on requested weapons

After that, the unknown man and other people left the scene, police said.

Passers-by who saw the attack called police and an ambulance. The injured Ukrainian was taken to hospital.

Police are currently searching for witnesses to the attack.

Read more: Joint Statement of Ministries of Defense of United States, Germany and United Kingdom. TEXT