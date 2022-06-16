Stoltenberg replied to Pope: Putin is responsible for war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine.

He stated this, commenting on the words of Pope Francis, that Russia's war against Ukraine could have been "provoked in some way," Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"NATO is a defense alliance. And the war in Ukraine is President Putin's war. It is a war he has decided to wage against an independent sovereign state. And what NATO has been doing for many years is supporting an independent sovereign state in Europe, Ukraine." Stoltenberg emphasized.

He noted that the Alliance and member countries are involved in the training of the Ukrainian military, assist, advise and arm the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is not a threat to anyone. This is not a provocation. And this is what we continue to do. So it is President Putin and Moscow who are responsible for this brutal aggression against the independent state of Ukraine," he added.

