Giving Ukraine EU candidate status could be one of key European decisions of first third of XXI century, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union for Ukraine can historically strengthen freedom in Europe and become one of the key European decisions of the XXI century.

"The main manifestation of our strong and common position may be the support (from European countries - ed.) Of our integration into the EU. The very course of Europe has proved the correctness of a positive response to Ukraine's aspirations. EU candidate status can historically strengthen freedom in Europe and become one of the key European decisions of the first third of the 21st century. I believe that this decision will be our strong historical success," Zelensky said at a joint briefing in Kyiv with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, and Johannis, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine understands that the path to the EU is a path, not a step.

"But there must be a beginning on this path. And we are ready to work so that our state is transformed into a full member of the EU. And Ukrainians have already earned the right to stand on this path and get this candidate status," he added.

Read more: There is no alternative to our membership in EU, - Zelensky