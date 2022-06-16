Germany and France will not demand concessions from Ukraine in negotiations with Russia, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Germany and France will not demand concessions from Ukraine in talks with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The terms of the talks and the format will be determined by Ukraine. Germany and France will not be negotiators behind Ukraine, demand concessions. This is not and will not be. We will be a demanding mediator, but we will not demand concessions," Macron said, answering questions after the meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, he said, France will maintain a channel of dialogue with Russia. "One day the conflict must end," he said.

