Tomorrow, the European Commission will announce its conclusions on EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

The conclusions of the European Commission on candidate satus of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for membership in the European Union will be announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commissioner Oliver Vargei on Friday.

As Censor.NЕТ informs citing Іnterfax-Ukraine.

Tomorrow morning, the College of Commissioners will meet to discuss the Commission's views on Ukraine's, Moldova's and Georgia's candidate status for EU membership. "After the meeting of the Board, President von der Leyen and Commissioner Vargei will hold a press conference on the Commission's views on Ukraine's, Moldova's and Georgia's applications for EU membership", the European Commission said in a statement.

