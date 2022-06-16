Air defense systems with artificial intelligence are used in Kyiv, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs

The capital currently has air defense systems with artificial intelligence, not all though.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Rostislav Smirnov declared it on air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrinform reports.

Not all (air defense systems - ed.), but yes", - the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed, answering a question, whether air defense with artificial intelligence operate in Kiev.

Speaking about international air defense systems, Smirnov noted that this artificial intelligence is already working there, which determines the flight paths of objects, and can, among other things, be ahead of the curve.

He also spoke about the work of artificial intelligence in various systems, specifically, how it is used in emergency situations. The representative of the ministry reminded that demining works are underway.

"And we have to understand that there are a lot of moments where advanced technologies are involved, including airdrones that can climb to a certain height, scan a certain object. And these processes are automatic. This system itself scans and transmits data. If it finds a certain mine - immediately reports. And the conditional sapper already sees where (the found object - the editor) it is and what it is", - the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed.

He clarified that artificial intelligence is necessary to minimize the human factor and, relatively speaking, to speed up the work of certain structures. It works in the same way, including in identifying certain situations in the east of our country, said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

"So, of course, this is extremely necessary in the 21st century, if we are talking about military actions now, to minimize the human factor and increase security and protection," he said.

