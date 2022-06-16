So far, the time has not come to talk about end of war, because neither Russia nor Ukraine are ready to compromise, - Macron

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the time has not yet come to talk about the end of war, as neither Russia nor Ukraine is ready to make concessions.

As Censor.NЕТ reports citing the Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I know that he is not ready for concessions yet. But Ukrainians are now resisting with such courage and heroism that Ukraine is not ready to make any concessions. Therefore, this moment has not yet come to talk about the end, compromises. I don't know what the end will be, I'm not in Putin's head, I don't know enough about his character, his temperament, I can say that he made a fatal mistake, he plunged his country into a historical abyss because he attacked a neighbor, violated the border, territorial sovereignty", Macron told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that the coming weeks will show "where the boundary of what is possible is."

"But for now, the Ukrainian army must fight bravely and resolutely, and we will help it in this," Macron said.

