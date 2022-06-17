Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russian citizens from July 1, - Zelensky

From July 1, 2022, Ukraine will introduce a visa entry regime for Russian citizens

The president Volodymyr Zelensky reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"As part of countering unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, he suggested that the Cabinet of Ministers consider revising the regime of entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine.

And today the Cabinet of Ministers must adopt this important decision - the Resolution "On termination of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on visa-free travel for citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and application of some international agreements of Ukraine with the Russian Federation."

According to the planned decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, from July 1, 2022, Ukraine will introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, "the statement reads.