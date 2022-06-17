Ukraine deserves European perspective, but lot of work remains to be done, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine deserves a European perspective, but much work remains to be done.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen stated this at a press conference in Brussels on Friday after the announcement of the Commission's conclusions, in which the European Commission recommends granting Ukraine EU candidate status.

"We have one clear message about Ukraine: yes, Ukraine deserves a European perspective, yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country. This means understanding that good work has been done, but important work still needs to be done. The whole process is based on merit. Progress depends entirely on Ukraine and is in the hands of Ukraine," said von der Leyen.

According to the President of the European Commission, she discussed the need for further reforms with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister Denys Shmygal when she was in Kyiv "ten days ago." "I received a very eloquent response from President Zelensky. He said, 'You know, even if we don't ask for EU membership, these are reforms that are necessary for the country, and we will carry them out anyway, because it's for Ukrainian democracy.'" von der Leyen recounted the content of the answer.

She also stated that Brussels knows that "not everything can be achieved during the war, but many of these issues can be resolved."