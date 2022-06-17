There is still lot of work to be done for Ukraine's membership in EU, - von der Leyen. LIST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine still had a long way to go on its path to EU membership, particularly in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption.

"A lot of work needs to be done, for example, in the area of ​​the rule of law. Ukraine has already gone a long way in creating the necessary institutions for the effective functioning of the judiciary and the prosecutor's office. The focus should now be shifted to speeding up the process of selecting judges of the Constitutional Court, as well as members of the High Council of Justice, "she explained.

"In the field of anti-corruption, Ukraine has also achieved a lot in creating the necessary anti-corruption bodies. The focus should now be on appointing a new head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and a new director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. There are anti-corruption bodies, now they must become fully operational," she added.

In addition, she noted the Ukrainian legislation on de-oligarchization.

"In fact, it is the only Eastern Partnership country that has done so. It is good. Now everything depends on the implementation, so that the results are visible," said the President of the European Commission.

The document of the European Commission separately specifies the list of requirements to Ukraine:

1) to introduce legislation on the procedure for the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, including the pre-selection process based on an assessment of their integrity and professional skills, in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission;

2) complete the verification of the integrity of the Ethics Council of candidates for members of the High Council of Justice and the selection of candidates for the establishment of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine;

3) strengthen the fight against corruption, in particular at the highest level, through active and effective investigations; complete the appointment of a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office by certifying the winner of the competition and begin and complete the process of selecting and appointing a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine;

4) ensure compliance of anti-money laundering legislation with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF); adopt a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming the entire law enforcement sector as part of Ukraine's security environment;

5) introduce an anti-oligarchic law to limit the excessive influence of oligarchs on economic, political and social life; this must be done in a legally sound manner, taking into account the forthcoming conclusion of the Venice Commission on the relevant legislation;

6) overcome the influence of selfish interests by adopting a law on mass media, which harmonizes the legislation of Ukraine with the EU Directive on audiovisual media services and gives powers to an independent media regulator;

7) complete the reform of legislation on national minorities, in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

The European Commission will monitor Ukraine's progress in implementing these steps and report on them, together with a detailed assessment of the country by the end of 2022.

