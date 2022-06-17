Ministry of Education refutes fake about alleged letter instructing to compile lists of conscripts

The Ministry of Education and Science reports that a fake letter allegedly signed by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vira Rohova is being circulated on social networks (especially pro-Russian groups) instructing heads of educational institutions to compile lists of conscripts with military-patriotic education.

The press service of the Ministry of Education reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ministry's form, the number of the original letter and the QR-code assigned by the electronic document management system were used to forge the letter. We would like to inform you that this letter is a FAKE. The dissemination of the forged document is a confirmation of the information war, which is aimed at creating public concern and discrediting the Ministry of Education and Science. Please do not trust the enemy's senseless messages and false "documents". All official documents of the department are posted on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. We also ask media representatives not to spread false information and help refute fake information," the statement reads.

