Johnson offered Zelensky program to train Ukrainian military in Britain: 10,000 soldiers every 120 days

During an previously unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson offered Volodymyr Zelensky a program to train the Ukrainian military on British territory.

This was reported by the press service of the British government, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The Ukrainian military is using British missiles to protect the sovereignty of your country, but also to protect the same freedoms that we take for granted.That is why I proposed to President Zelensky a new large-scale military training program that could change the balance of this war," Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister clarified that the United Kingdom military can provide training for up to 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen every 120 days.

"Two months after my last visit, the courage, determination and resilience of Ukrainians are stronger than ever, and I know that Putin's unwavering determination will survive Putin's futile ambitions," Johnson said.

According to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the parties discussed the need to supply heavy weapons and air defense systems, economic support to Ukraine, increasing sanctions on Russia, including the proposals of the McFaul-Yermak International Group, security guarantees for Ukraine and the need compensation of losses caused by Russia to our state ".

