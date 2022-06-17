Pentagon has released complete list of weapons provided to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has reported on the allocation of weapons, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine in the framework of defense assistance, the total value of which exceeds $ 6 billion.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The United States has allocated about $ 6.3 billion to Ukraine's security since the Biden administration began, including about $ 5.6 billion after an unprovoked Russian invasion on February 24," the Pentagon said in a statement.

In general, US defense assistance to Ukraine includes:

- more than 1.4 thousand Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

- more than 6.5 thousand anti-tank systems Javelin;

- more than 20 thousand other armor systems;

- more than 700 tactical drones Switchblade;

- 126 155-mm howitzers, as well as 260,000 shells to them;

- 108 tactical tractors for transporting 155-mm howitzers;

- 19 tactical repair vehicles;

- highly mobile volley fire missile systems and ammunition for them;

- 20 Mi-17 helicopters;

- hundreds of armored highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles;

- 200 M113 armored personnel carriers;

- more than 7,000 small arms;

- more than 50 million small arms ammunition;

- 75 thousand sets of bulletproof vests and helmets;

- 121 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles Phoenix Ghost;

- missile systems with laser guidance;

- Puma unmanned aerial systems;

- unmanned coastal defense vessels;

- 22 counter-artillery radars;

- four mortar radars;

- four air defense radars;

- two Harpoon coastal defense systems;

- M18A1 Claymore antipersonnel mines;

- S-4 explosive kits and detonation equipment for clearing obstacles;

- tactical systems of secure communication;

- thousands of night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, optics and laser rangefinders;

- commercial satellite imaging services;

- means of protection against explosive objects;

- means of protection against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear threats;

- medical supplies, including first aid kits;

- equipment for electronic interference;

- field equipment and spare parts;

- financing of Ukrainian military exercises, maintenance and support of equipment and weapons.

The Pentagon also stressed that the United States is working with allies and partners in parallel to provide Ukraine with additional defense capabilities.

