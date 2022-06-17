Slovenia donates 35 IFVs, assault rifles and offers military training to Ukraine

Slovenia supplied Ukraine with Kalashnikov assault rifles, helmets, body armor and 35 IFVs.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Slovenia Marjan Šarec, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

According to him, Slovenia has currently supplied Ukraine with Kalashnikov assault rifles, helmets, body armor, other equipment and 35 infantry fighting vehicles. The Minister added that arms deliveries are still ongoing these days.

As for new arms deliveries, Šarec noted that Slovenia has run out of what it can provide at the moment.

According to him, in the future Slovenia may offer Ukraine assistance with demining and instruction or training for Ukrainian troops on Slovenian territory.