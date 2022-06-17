AFU has about 30-40%, and sometimes up to 50% of losses of equipment as a result of active fighting: Western assistance covers 10-15%, - Commander of Logistics of Ground Forces Karpenko

Western arms supplies cover only 10-15% of the AFU's needs. Ukraine loses 30-50% of its military equipment in active combat.

This was stated in an interview with National Defence Denys Sharapov, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Procurement, and Volodymyr Karpenko, Commander of Logistics of the Ground Forces of the AFU, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Sharapov said that, in his opinion, the military-industrial complex of the entire world must be involved to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We received a large number of weapons systems, but, unfortunately, with such a massive expenditure of resources, they cover only 10-15% of our needs. We need artillery, we need artillery ammunition, IFVs, combat vehicles, tanks. We really need air defense systems and multiple rocket launchers," he said.

Read more: Slovenia donates 35 IFVs, assault rifles and offers military training to Ukraine

Ukraine also needs high-precision weapon systems because, according to Sharapov, it is these systems that will give the AFU an advantage over the enemy.

Karpenko illustrated the intensity of the war for understanding.

"Think about it: one brigade covers about 40 kilometers of defense line. Consequently, 40 brigades are needed to cover an active combat conflict. Each brigade is 100 IFVs, 30 tanks, 54 artillery systems - just for one brigade, and we have 40," he said.

The logistics commander spoke about AFU losses in military equipment.

"I will not talk about anti-tank guided missiles or anti-tank guided vehicles yet. I'm only talking about heavy weapons. As of today we have about 30-40% and sometimes up to 50% losses of equipment as a result of active combat. So we've lost about 50%. ...We've lost about 1,300 IFVs, 400 tanks, 700 artillery systems," Karpenko said.

Read more: Ukraine received from West only 10% of weapons it asked for - Ministry of Defense

За його словами, поточна потреба в артилерійських системах становить 700 машин, які було знищено, а Україна від Заходу отримала лише 100 машин. Крім того, є медичні потреби, Військово-повітряні сили, спецпідрозділ та інші війська, які беруть участь у війні.