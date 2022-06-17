Negotiations with Russia are possible only after withdrawal of all its troops from Ukraine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that negotiations with Russia can only take place if Russia completely withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth", Johnson said this during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"We will continue to provide military equipment and provide training for the troops that may be necessary so that you - the Ukrainian people, the Armed Forces of Ukraine - can do what I think Ukrainians want to do - kick the aggressor out of Ukraine. And that will be the moment to negotiate the future," Johnson noted.

He added that it would be after the liberation of Ukrainian territory that Britain and other partners would assert security assurances and guarantees for Ukraine.

"And we will work together with you and our partners to rebuild your beautiful country for the benefit of the Ukrainians and - I can say - for the benefit of the entire world economy," the British Prime Minister concluded.

As it was reported, on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ukraine with a surprise visit.

As a result of negotiations, Boris Johnson offered Volodymyr Zelensky a large-scale training program for the Ukrainian military on British territory.

