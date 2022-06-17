We have strong results on front line thanks to U.S. support, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is some progress on the front in favor of Ukraine thanks to the help of the United States.

This was stated in the evening address, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Overall, it's been a maximally helpful week for Ukraine - in many ways. And I also want to thank U.S. President Biden today for the fact that American support for Ukraine is increasing every week. And this week we've had some solid results on the front line - precisely because of U.S. support," Zelensky said.

